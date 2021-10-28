Elephant calf rescued; shifted to rehab centre

GUWAHATI, Oct 28: An elephant calf which was wandering around after its lactating mother was electrocuted on Sunday, was rescued from Miripathar under Bokial Beat in Upper Assam’s Golaghat district on Thursday.

A team from the Assam forest department rescued the calf after receiving information from residents and shifted it to a rehabilitation centre.

“The two-and-a-half month old elephant calf was rescued by forest personnel this morning. As it was weak, it was shifted to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari for treatment and rehabilitation,” Golaghat divisional forest officer, SK Thakuria, said.