CM’s special vigilance office declared containment zone

GUWAHATI, Oct 28: The Kamrup Metro district administration on Thursday declared the office of the superintendent of police, Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell, Assam (Swatantra Senani Bhawan) at Rupnagar here as a micro containment zone for a week after detection of a significant number of COVID-19 positive cases.

The area, having an ASTC workshop to its north, and three roads to its south, east and west, has been declared as a containment zone with effect from Thursday for the next seven days to prevent any further spread of the infection.

The administration, in a notification, said that any unauthorised entry and exit into/from the containment zone has been barred for the next seven days.

The order by the district administration has been made under “The Assam COVID-19 Regulations 2020.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority had in its latest SOP, stated that “In case the test positivity of COVID-19 in any area reaches more than 10 cases in the last seven days, the jurisdictional district magistrate will notify such areas as total containment zones in consultation with managing director, National Health Mission (NHM) and ensure necessary containment measures for COVID-19.”

It may be mentioned that the Assam government has ruled out the possibility of lockdown despite a marginal rise in COVID-19 cases post-Puja.