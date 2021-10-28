Enquiry ordered by Returning Officer into Rajabala clash

TURA, Oct 28: A preliminary report submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer of the state by the Returning officer for Rajabala By-election has clearly mentioned violation of the permission granted to the Congress for holding of its public meeting which resulted in the staging of a procession by a group of people, despite not being allowed to do so, which ultimately led to a clash between two sides at Garodubi village on Wednesday afternoon.

The preliminary report submitted by the Returning Officer stated that permission was granted on October 27th for a meeting at Rajabala HS School playground by the Indian National Congress from 1 PM to 4 PM.

“While in the process of returning home, a group of people marched in a procession via Rajabala bazaar to Garodubi, Magurmari, Phershakandi, Morasuti, Nayagaon, Old Bhaitbari, Khetadowa and up to Gomaijora,” the report mentions and added that the incident was a clear violation of the conditions of permission granted for the mentioned meeting.

It was also mentioned that a total of 21 people, believed to be supporters of both the congress and the NPP, sustained minor injuries and were discharged after administering first aid in the hospital.

Speaking to The Shillong Times the Returning Officer CN Sangma informed that there were twenty preconditions for holding of political rallies.

“One of the pre-conditions was that there will be no road show and no bike rally. But this was violated,” revealed the Returning Officer.

Instead of disbursing for their respective homes, the supporters took out a rally which ultimately led to the clash, indicated the election official.

It was further mentioned that only one house, belonging to the gaobura of Garodubi and VEC secretary Hasan Ali, was attacked and ransacked.

Cong poll agent says he diverted route: In the meantime, the election agent of Congress candidate Hashina Yasmin Mondal in his FIR states that he had diverted the vehicles from the congress rally solely with a ‘good’ intention when clashes broke out.

“There were two meetings at the same time, NPP meeting in New Bhaitbari and Congress rally at Rajabala. At the end of our meeting and with honest intention I have diverted the vehicles towards the Garodubi-Magurmari- Bharali by-pass to reach to AMP road at Patranga just to avoid face to face crossing of vehicles of two meetings,” claims Congress election campaign agent Abdul Aziz.

The Congress election agent also claimed that some Congress supporters were missing and presumed kidnapped or murdered, an accusation that has been dismissed by the police.