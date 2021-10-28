Zenith alleges biased probe, claims no action on Congress FIR

TURA, Oct 28: Senior Congress leader Zenith M Sangma on Thursday evening met with the District Election Officer Ram Singh, the general observer and also the Returning Officer, CN Sangma, alleging that no arrest have been made of the people who attacked congress workers, whereas those named by the NPP are being picked up and charged.

“Till filing of this report, no arrest or attempt to arrest the perpetrators of the crime has been done by the police. On the contrary, the police have acted only on the FIR, filed by the other group, which was responsible for fabricating false, baseless and malicious complaints against few local leaders of the Indian National Congress. This action of police has vitiated the environment and has political ramifications on ‘free and fair election’” stated Zenith Sangma in his complaint.

Later, he said that what happened in the clash remains to be known but there was pelting of stones and injury to many. He mentioned that acting on the FIR of one party and not doing so on the other amounts to being seen as partial in the eyes of the law and the general observation is that there is partiality in enforcing the law.