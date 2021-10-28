Goa BJP demands Guv Malik’s resignation

NEW DELHI, Oct 27: BJP leaders in Goa have attributed “conspiracy” behind the recent outburst of Meghalaya Governor, Satya Pal Malik against the elected state government and said that he should first resign from the constitutional post before passing such adverse remarks.

Top BJP leaders of Goa accused that Malik, who was earlier Governor of the coastal state, had exceeded the boundaries of decorum and urged him to quit from his present post. The tough stand of the Goa BJP comes a day after Malik accused the BJP-led coalition government in Goa of indulging in rampant corruption even when the pandemic was at its peak.

Incidentally, Malik was transferred from his gubernatorial post following rift with the Goa chief minister over handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and alleged cases of corruption.

Naik’s comment comes on a day when opposition parties including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and the TMC in Goa demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over Malik’s statement.