‘Mukul’s close aide met me to explore NPP-Cong alliance’

SHILLONG, Oct 27: In a U-turn, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has claimed that Congress legislature Party leader Mukul Sangma had sent his close aide to explore whether the NPP and the Congress could forge an alliance in the state.

“The fact of the matter does not change whether he (Dr Mukul) came to meet me personally or communicated in some others way. But the Congress wanted to have an alliance with the NPP,” Tynsong said on Wednesday.

The NPP leader further claimed that the Congress had attempted to forge an alliance not only with the NPP but even with the other partners of the ruling coalition like the UDP, HSPDP and even NCP.

“You can ask these political parties if this is true,” Tynsong said, adding that the Congress had offered ministerial berths and other things if these parties are ready to align with the Congress.

Tynsong had earlier claimed that the former CM had met him and desperately pleaded that the NPP and the Congress need to work together by forming a new government in the state.

However, Tynsong’s claim has been vehemently contested by Mukul. “Which Dr Mukul Sangma is he (Tynsong) talking about? This Dr Mukul Sangma hasn’t met Prestone Tynsong nor desires to meet him,” the senior Congress leader had stated.