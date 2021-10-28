Govt land in city sold to pvt party, MPCC chief claims

SHILLONG, Oct 27: MPCC president and Lok Sabha member, Vincent H Pala has claimed the MDA government is involved in a clandestine land deal in direct violation of the ban on sale of government land.

Accusing the state government of indulging in a land scam, Pala said the State Congress has been allotted a plot of land near the new office of the Shillong Municipal Board and when he visited the area he noticed some fencing work was going on and upon enquiring whether or not it was government land he was told that the land had been sold to some private party. “There is a ban on sale of government land since the 90s but the MDA has violated that ban,” Pala claimed.

Stating that scam after scam is being reported in the state, the MPCC chief said that there are more scams than those being probed by various inquiry commissions.

Referring to the ongoing probe into the rice scam, MeECL anomalies, killing of HNLC general secretary and others, Pala said there is no denying that this government has committed a lot of mistakes.

He stated that the level of corruption is at an all-time high and cases of misuse of government resources have also multiplied in the state.

On the coal issue he said that if people do not get license to mine coal and they pay then they are allowed to mine coal. “Those people who cannot transport coal with government challan do it illegally. If you pay them it becomes legal,” he added.

Pala further said that instead of providing good governance, those in power have been looking after themselves.