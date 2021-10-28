Police in EGH foil robbery bid, one arrested

TURA, Oct 27: A robbery attempt at Nengpatchi Forest Gate in East Garo Hills was on Wednesday evening foiled by the district police after they were alerted by the residents of Dobu. According to police, after being alerted by the locals, a team was rushed to the spot and the criminals, on seeing the police, made an attempt to flee into the nearby jungles.

One person has been arrested and identified as Roby R Marak of Williamnagar.

Police further informed that the same group was responsible for snatching valuables from travellers at Nengpatchi on Tuesday midnight.

A search is on to nab the rest of the gang members.