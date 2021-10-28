By-election: Murals to push for exercise of voting rights

SHILLONG, Oct 27: The Election department in Meghalaya is finding different ways to encourage voters to exercise their right of franchise in the upcoming by-elections, one of which includes murals that have been painted to propagate election awareness and educate voters.

Informing this, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), FR Kharkongor, said that murals on election awareness have been painted in model polling stations in the poll-bound constituencies in East Khasi Hills — Mawphlang and Mawryngkneng — and the district headquarters on aspects related to exercising franchise through EPIC, besides E2E (Enrolment to Elections process) and democracy heroes etc.

Additionally, he added, voter facilitation posters and stickers will also be pasted on every police station to guide voters on all aspects of voting including safe voting.

Voter guides will also be provided to households as per Election Commission of India requirements, he said.

On the other hand, the CEO also informed that electors with COVID-19-related symptoms will vote in the last hour of poll and everyone in the polling booth will be provided PPE kits for their safety.

As many as 13 candidates are in the fray for the by-elections to three constituencies out of which, five are vying for Mawryngkneng and Rajabala seats, while it is a triangular contest in Mawphlang. The by-elections are scheduled for October 30, while the votes will be counted on November 2.