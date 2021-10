SHILLONG, Oct 28: Meghalaya on Thursday reported 61 fresh COVID-19 cases while one more patient succumbed to the infection. At the same time, 51 patients also recovered from the virus.

As on Thursday, the active tally stands at 516 while the death toll has risen to 1,449.

Total confirmed cases stood at 83,527 on Thursday out of which 81,562 have recovered.