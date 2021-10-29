No water supply in city till Saturday

SHILLONG, Oct 28: Residents of Shillong Agglomeration will have to brace for disruption of water supply till October 30 due to the breakdown of the 750 mm diameter C.I. Gravity main pipe of Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme at Pomlum village on the night of October 27.

There will be no water supply in areas falling under the Shillong Municipal Board, Shillong Cantonment Board, Nongthymmai and Mawlai, an official statement said on on Thursday.