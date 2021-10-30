80.86 per cent turn out in Meghalaya bypoll

SHILLONG, Oct 30: The overall voters’ turnout in the byelection to the three Assembly constituencies of Mawphlang, Mawryngkneng and Rajabala in the state was recorded at 80.86 percent till the last report came in.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), FR Kharkongor informed on Saturday that the polls went on smoothly in all the constituencies and report of voters turnout is still being awaited.

In Mawphlang constituency, the turnout was 76.90 percent while in Mawryngkneng, the turn out was 75.06 per cent.

In Rajabala, the turnout was excellent at 90.63 percent.

The CEO said that there was good participation from senior citizens, first timers and middle-aged voters. from citizens in the bye election and first time voters were also given certificate.

COVID arrangements were also in place and nodal health workers were placed in all polling stations to ensure that the COVID protocols were followed.

The report of malfunctioning was negligible as only 6 VVPATS including 2 in Mawphlang, 1 in Mawryngkneng and 3 in Rajabala constituency and quick response teams immediately changed the VVPATS.

The Bye election of three constituencies were held in 168 polling stations with a total Electors of 102695.

He also informed that there was a mal- function of a machine and election was still continuing till evening there.

According to Kharkongor, there was no untoward incident and election was peaceful in all constituencies.

On being asked about some polling stations did not had COVID related facilities, he said that a report will be sought from Deputy Commissioners on the matter.

The Election department has now shifted it’s focus to counting of votes on November 2 and the counting will start from 8 am

According to Kharkongor, due to COVID situation, there will be 7 table per round and the counting centres will be in JN Stadium in Shillong and one in a building next to SMELC centre in Tura.

There will be three layer security for EVMs and it will be guarded by CAPF, CRPF and state police.

During the counting, 5 VVPATS will be randomly selected for matching the votes casted during the day of Election.

In addition, arrangements are also being made for frisking and checking during the day of counting and the winning candidates will also be provided escort from the counting centres till their residences.

The new guidelines for the victory procession will also be shared by the Election Department.

This time, the M3 variety of EVMs were used in the election and these EVMs have an in- built visual display and it also has battery predictor.

The machine also goes back to factory mode if anyone tries to tamper with the unit.