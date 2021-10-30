Cong questions timing of notification

SHILLONG, Oct 29: The Opposition Congress on Friday questioned the timing of the notification regarding the government taking possession of the Harijan Colony land at Iew Mawlong and alleged that it might be an attempt by the ruling dispensation to influence voters on the eve of by-elections in the state.

“The government has issued the notification one day before by-elections to the three Assembly seats. Is this an attempt to influence the voting pattern?” MPCC working president, Ampareen Lyngdoh said, terming the move as unacceptable.

She also questioned if the government would be implementing this order in letter and spirit. “It is unfortunate that the government is trying to gain political mileage from this issue,” the Congress leader said.

Questioning the government on what it means by “taking possession”, she wanted to know if the government has demarcated the boundary of the land in question at Iew Mawlong.

“If you buy a land you go to the location and stake claim. When and how did the government do it?” she queried.

The MPCC working president also wanted to know when they are planning to take possession of the land.

Referring to Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong’s earlier statement that removal inventory issued by the Shillong Municipal Board could not be enforced since the residents of the area were not forthcoming, Lyngdoh said, “This is not the first inventory that was issued. Even in the past, there was no cooperation from the resident.”

Recalling that Tynsong had stated that that law will take its own course, she said, “We would like to know which law will be applied and how soon? The state government cannot just play to the gallery.”

She also mentioned that the state government has failed to put the recommendations of the High-Level Committee (HLC) in the public domain.

“People are still in the dark about the actual recommendations of the HLC,” the MPCC working president said.