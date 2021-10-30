Dance of democracy amid Mawphlang sacred groves
SHILLONG, Oct 30: Voters flaunt their inked fingers after casting their votes amidst the scenic green environment of the centuries-old sacred groves of Mawphlang Assembly Constituency in Meghalaya.
SHILLONG, Oct 30: Voters flaunt their inked fingers after casting their votes amidst the scenic green environment of the centuries-old sacred groves of Mawphlang Assembly Constituency in Meghalaya.
Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.
Prev Post
Vignettes of an enthusiastic blend of senior citizens, middle-aged, first-time voters in Meghalaya by-polls
Comments are closed.