Govt takes possession of Harijan Colony

SHILLONG, Oct 29: The state government has finally taken possession of a controversial patch of land at the Harijan Colony.

The Joint Secretary of the Urban Affairs Department on Friday accepted the handover of the leased premises measuring 12,444.13 sq. m. at Iew Mawlong to the first party – the government of Meghalaya.

The state government, the Syiem of Mylliem (second party) and Shillong Municipal Board (third party) had executed the tripartite lease deed for handing over the land to the first party on March 31, 2021.

Deputy Chief Minister and chairman of the High-Level Committee (HLC), Prestone Lyngdoh confirmed the move and said the Cabinet will soon discuss how to go about the situation that may arise from it.

Insisting that there was no alternative to the takeover, Tynsong said the settlers of the colony need to cooperate with the government in the matter.

“They should not think that we are against them. We are not throwing them out but want them to be relocated and have a proper place,” Tynsong said. He recalled that the HLC had undertaken the task of preparing an inventory thrice but the settlers refused to cooperate.

Asserting that the government is neither victimising nor throwing out anybody, Tynsong said the settlers would be accommodated properly as the Harijan Colony is “worse than a slum and not fit for human habitation”.

He said the area is going to be beautified by the Urban Affairs Department, adding that the government would defend the move if the settlers challenge their relocation in court.

Assuring that there will be no law-and-order problem, Tynsong said any delegation from outside the state has the right to visit the state and the government will explain its stand.