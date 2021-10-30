Polling begins in right note in Meghalaya for byelection

SHILLONG, Oct 30: Polling begins for the by-election to Rajabala, Mawphlang and Mawryngkneng Legislative Assembly Constituencies in Meghalaya this morning in a cautious and peaceful manner observing prescribed COVID19 protocols.

A total of 1,02,695 voters are expected to exercise their franchise in the by-elections. Female voters outnumber males in all the three LAC where the elections are being held.

There are 53,106 female voters and 49,589 male voters across these constituencies.

Of the total of 33,194 voters in Mawphlang, 17,475 are females and 15,719 males. Similarly, 18,986 of Mawryngkneng’s 36,751 voters are females and 17,765 are males while 16,645 of Rajabala’s 32,750 voters are females and 16,105 are males.