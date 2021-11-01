Assam CEO convenes meeting with parties; seeks cooperation

GUWAHATI, Nov 1: Assam chief electoral officer (CEO) Nitin Khade has appealed to political parties to render cooperation for successful completion of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2022.

The CEO on Monday chaired a meeting with representatives of political parties in connection with the publication of the integrated draft electoral roll of Special Summary Revision (SSR) with reference to January 1, 2022 as the qualifying date.

Representatives of the ruling BJP, Asom Gana Parishad and Opposition Congress among others were present in the meeting. They were briefed about the schedule of the Special Summary Revision.

The members assured of initiating efforts from their end to sensitize eligible Indian citizens to enroll their names in the electoral roll.

It may be mentioned here that integrated draft electoral rolls of SSR, 2022 in respect of 121 Assembly constituencies of Assam were published today on Monday by the district election officers of all the 121 Assembly constituencies.

On the other hand, the integrated draft electoral rolls in respect of the by-elections to the five Assembly constituencies, namely 28-Gossaigaon, 41-Bhabanipur, 58-Tamulpur, 101-Mariani and 107-Thowara will be published on November 8, 2021.

The period of filing claims and objections in this regard began on Monday and will conclude on November 30, 2021.

“During this period, applicants may fill in and submit the following forms as required – form 6 for registration as voter; form 6 (A) for registration as overseas voter; form 7 for raising objection and deletion of name in the electoral roll; form 8 for correction of entries in the electoral roll and form 8(A) for transferring name from one polling station to another in the same constituency,” an official statement here said.

According to the draft publication of SSR 2022, there are 2,34,02,833 electors (as on November 1, 2021), of which, 1,18,25,381 are male electors; 1,15,77,065 are female and 387 are third gender electors.