Assam Cong launches drive to enroll 33 lakh members by March 2022

GUWAHATI, Nov 1: The Opposition Congress on Monday launched a special membership drive with an aim to enroll more than 33 lakh members in the next five months.

Addressing mediapersons here at Rajiv Bhawan here on Monday, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee working president Rana Goswami said that the membership drive, launched in accordance with the directions of the All India Congress Committee, would cover all districts and blocks in the state.

“The drive will target over 33 lakh members, mostly grassroots level workers, and will continue till March 31, 2022. Old members, senior or junior, will have to renew their memberships for five years. Observers from the party would be duly appointed to monitor the process,” Goswami said.

He further said that the membership would be facilitated online as well through a new website and the process would start after Diwali. Identity cards would be given to all party members.

The membership drive began with the renewal of membership of Assam Congress Legislature Party leader, Debabrata Saikia in the presence of a host of senior Congress leaders.

In regard to the ruling party’s membership of about 42 lakh karyakartas in the state, Goswami took a dig at the BJP, saying that the state Congress “was not interested in proxy membership but only interested in carrying out a meticulous drive by targeting grassroots level workers…so we want to keep our member enrollment process open.”