FKJGP questions NEHU’s online exam

TURA, Nov 1: The FKJGP, Tura Government College (TGC) Cell on Monday expressed disappointment with the online mode of examinations conducted by the NEHU in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent declaration of results pointing out that although the exams were held in an in-organized manner, many students still found their results declared invalid, absent or failing to score the required marks.

“One of the measures taken by NEHU to control the spread of the Pandemic was to announce the conduct of online examinations in its affiliate colleges/institutions, to which the colleges/institutions duly complied. But, it was during the conduct of the online examinations and during the declaration of the results that it was evident that neither NEHU nor its affiliate colleges/institutions were well equipped/trained to conduct the same. The NEHU and its affiliate institutions did not have any invigilator during the conduct of the online exams and no mechanism was in place to determine that no student/students could resort to unfair means while appearing the exams. However, it is astounding that despite the exams being mere formalities, when the results were declared, many of us were failed citing various reasons,” Chairman of the federation Jaksram A Sangma said.

The federation also alleged that there was no uniformity in the conduct of semester examinations by the Tura Government College despite which, as many as 200 students were failed when the results were declared.

“There was no uniformity in the manner in which the assignments were to be submitted to the concerned Lecturers. It is also to be noted that the online mode of submission of the assignments was not to any official website whatsoever, but either to the personal email address of the Lecturer concerned or through Whatsapp Application,” the federation said.

The federation, while pointing out that many students are being deprived of pursuing higher education due to the issue, has urged prominent citizens of the town to take up the matter. It also urged the authorities of NEHU and the Tura Government College to find a solution to the issue.