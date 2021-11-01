Swachh Survekshan Grameen alunched in WGH

TURA, Nov 1: Swachh Survekshan Grameen, an annual survey of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation was on Monday launched by the District Swachh Bharat Mission (G), in West Garo Hills, at DRDRA Conference Hall in Tura.

The launching took place in the presence of the Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh, DRDA Project Director, CN Sangma, the SDO (Sadar) and the District Mission Coordinator of Swachh Bharat Mission (G), Vibhor Aggarwal, BDOs, officials of line departments, swachhagrahis among others.

Launching the program, the District Mission Coordinator of District Swachh Bharat Mission (G), Vibhor Aggarwal, stressed on the importance of proper waste disposal and keeping the surrounding clean and urged the line departments, Block Coordinators and the Swachhagrahis to create awareness on proper solid and liquid waste disposal among the villagers. He also informed that a central team will be visiting the Open Defecation Free (ODF) villages in the district for direct observation.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner and the Member Secretary, District Swachh Bharat Mission, Ram Singh, while speaking about the Swachh Survekshan, urged the line departments, swachhagrahis and others to give priority to Ranking Methodology like Service Level Progress, Direct Observation and Citizen Feedback.