Heroin seized in Shillong from Manipuri suppliers

SHILLONG, Nov 1: Based on a credible source information received on the evening of Oct 29 last that one drug supplier from Manipur was proceeding towards Shillong bringing a consignment of suspected illegal contraband in an Assam registered vehicle which was to be delivered to one suspected drug dealer at Shillong, immediately the ANTF EKH along with Mawlai PS’ set up a Naka at Mawiong Rim where the suspected carrier namely, T. Ginlienthang and Lamminthang Paongam was intercepted.

The receiver was also quickly detained around the same area when he was coming to collect the consignment. During the search of the vehicle, 100 (One Hundred) of soap cases of heroin were recovered from different parts of the said vehicle.

It was ascertained that the illegal consignment was trafficked from Myanmar for sale in Shillong. In this connection, a case under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 is being registered vide Mawlai PS Case No 67(10)2021 U/S 21(c)/29 NDPS Act.