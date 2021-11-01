Tura FC emerges as champion in Women’s Football Tournament 2021

AMPATI, November 1, 2021: Tura FC emerges as champions by defeating Ampati Mix FC 6-1 in a Women’s Football Tournament 2021 final match, organized by office of the District Sports Officer of South West Garo Hills in collaboration with District Administration of South West Garo Hills at Students Field Ampati on Monday.

Scoring a total of 9 goals in the tournament, Cheriksa Sangma of Ampati Mix FC became the highest scorer.

While Chengmeritha Arengh of Tura FC bagged best player award, Dimila Marak of Ampati Mix FC was awarded the best goalkeeper.

A total number of 10 teams participated in the tournament, where majority of the participating teams were based in south West Garo Hills.

Deputy Commissioner of South West Garo Hills, Shri Ramakrishna Ch. Chitturi attended the final match as Chief Guest and handed over the trophies in the presence of S.M Marak, District Sports Officer, B. Sangma, Officer-in-charge of Ampati Police Station and other district officials.