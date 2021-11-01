Samridh Sen wins Shillong Amateur Gold Open 2021

SHILLONG, Oct 31: Samridh Sens final round four over 74 proved good enough for the Kolkatan to hold off a determined challenge from Abhishek Mitra to win the Shillong Amateur Open 2021 hosted at the Shillong Golf Course by just one stroke, here on Sunday.

With everyones attention on the last day of the event, Stakes were at an all time high as the event was successful in gathering highest number of golfers in this season of IGU Eastern India Amateur Golf Feeder Tour.

A nerve jangling final round was exactly what was needed to close out a tournament of such high stature. Sen and Mitras final round duel ensured a fitting end to an eventful weekend at the hills.

Abhishek Mitra made a brave final day charge but his three over 73 which was incidentally the lowest anyone could card today was just a stroke too much to force a playoff.

Nevertheless, his valiant effort earned him the sole second spot in the Amateur category and made him the outright winner in the Mid Amateur division.

Shillong’s Gaurav Bajaj, one of the most prominent faces in countrys golfing fraternity finished third in Amateur while taking home the runner up prize in Mid Amateur thanks to his final round four over 74.

One of the oldest golfers in the field, Hector Marwein’s final round three over 73 not only was the lowest score of the day, it also earned him victory in two categories – Senior and Super Senior.

Benu Malakar came in second in Senior division scoring 81 in the final round while Anil Pargals 79 was good enough for a second place finish in Super Senior category.

The ladies division was won by K Brahma while Jyoti Agarwal finished in second place.