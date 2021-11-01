Peter Kharsawian elected new SCA president

Shillong, Oct 31: Peter Macdonald Kharsawian was elected the new president of the Shillong Cricket Association after new office bearers were elected on Saturday. Kharsawian takes over Naba Bhattacharjee. Kharsawian, one of the vice-presidents in the outgoing executive committee, was the only person nominated for the post of president. Other office members elected are Amit Singhania, Robert Dkhar, Vikram Singhania, Biswajit Das (vice-presidents), Banri Kharmalki (general secretary), Supriyo Dhar, Alex Lynser, Arun Rai (joint secretaries), Eugene Kenny Kharsyntiew (assistant general secretary, unopposed), Mackie D Blah (treasurer), Aafaque Hussain, Kishor Bhowmik, Pynbhalang Kharsati, Mark Laloo, Pynhunlang Kharnarbi, Purojit Mondol, Manish A Sangma, Waquil Ahmed, Khamniardor Thangkhiew, Savert B Kurkalang (executive members).