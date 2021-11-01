Trade bodies to protest rising prices of fuel

SHILLONG, Oct 31: All trade unions and associations in the state, under the banner of Meghalaya Joint Council of Trade Unions and Associations (MJCTU&A), will stage a demonstration here to protest against rising prices of fuel besides ‘harassment’ of commuters due to lack of public transport and ‘negligence’ in hearing the grievances of the commoners on part of the state government as well as the Centre.

In a meeting on Saturday, the apex body members decided to organise the demonstration in tandem with the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) at the AITUC Office Campus, Quinton Road, at 12.30 pm on Wednesday.

MJCTU&A and AITUC have also decided to submit a joint memorandum to the Chief Secretary of the state on the aforementioned issues.

“All unions, associations and members of general public are requested to take part in the programme and raise unified voice against the relentless attack on the life and living of common people,” the MJCTU&A said in a statement.