Wahkaji PHC gets ambulance after 5-yr wait

MAWKYRWAT, Oct 31: Five years of wait for the Wahkaji Primary Health Centre (PHC) in South West Khasi Hills has ended as an ambulance was, on Saturday, formally handed over to the PHC by Ranikor MLA and MDC, Pius Marwein, in the presence of District Medical & Health Officer (DM&HO), FR Lartang, Medical Officer in charge of Wahkaji PHC, SD Ryntathiang, and Dorbar leaders among others.

The ambulance will cater to the needs of as many as 48 villages in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Marwein expressed joy in releasing the ambulance, even as thanked the Health department for taking up the matter seriously.