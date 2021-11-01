SHILLONG, Nov 1: “Meghalaya Government’s land possession move illegal; We will live and die in the Punjabi Lane,” say Harijan Colony residents in a sharp reaction to the media announcement of the Government of Meghalaya taking possession of the land of Punjabi lane.

The Harijan Panchayat Committee and the devotees of Gurdwara Guru Nanak Darbar, the Hindu Temples and the Church of North India -all located in the area have categorically rejected the government move while declaring, “we will die in our homes here rather than be forcibly evicted.”

Following the statement of the Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, two days ago, that a sum of Rupees Twenty million has been paid to the Syiem of Hima Mylliem, whereby the Harijan Colony now belongs to the Urban Affairs Department and the said department will beautify the area “in its own wisdom”, the disturbed residents, in the last two days went into a huddle and examined in detail the ramifications of the government’s manoeuvres.

At a meeting of the general body of the Harijan Panchayat Committee held yesterday presided over by Gurjit Singh, Pastor Himanshu and Pirthi Das, after due deliberations, several resolutions were passed to socially, legally, religiously and politically challenge the intentions of the state government.

“We have examined the latest developments and let me say with all the authority at my command that we will give sleepless nights to the government. The assurances of the government do not cut ice, in fact, they are full of loopholes and obfuscation of facts and figures. Let it be known to all concerned that this is a fight for our survival and habitat and we will spare no effort to win this battle of honour, dignity and legitimate rights,” read the statement issued by Gurjit Singh, secretary Harijan Panchayat Committee.