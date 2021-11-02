Assam by-poll: BJP’s Phani Talukdar wins in Bhabanipur

Guwahati, Nov 2: Phanidhar Talukdar, a candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party wins in 41- Bhabanipur LAC with 64200 votes, by a margin of 25641 votes over his closest rival Sailendra Nath Das, candidate of Indian National Congress (INC) who received 38559 votes in the bye-election to Assam Legislative Assembly.

Talukdar had earlier won from Bhabanipur as an AIUDF candidate in the last Assembly election held earlier this year. However, he later resigned from the Assembly as an MLA and joined the BJP.