Assam by-poll: BJP’s Kurmi wins in Mariani LAC

Guwahati, Nov 2: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rupjyoti Kurmi has won in 101- Mariani LAC in Assam by polling 55489 votes and by a margin of 40104 votes over his nearest rival Luhit Konwar, of Indian National Congress (INC) who received 15385 votes in the bye-election to Assam Legislative Assembly.

Kurmi had won from Mariani in the last Assemble election held in April this year as a Congress candidate only to resign for the Assembly later and join the BJP.