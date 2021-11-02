Assam by-poll: BJP’s Kurmi wins in Mariani LAC

Rupjyoti Kurmi. File image.

Guwahati, Nov 2:  The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rupjyoti Kurmi  has won in 101- Mariani LAC in Assam by polling 55489 votes and by a margin of 40104 votes over his  nearest rival Luhit Konwar, of Indian National Congress (INC) who received 15385 votes in the bye-election to Assam Legislative Assembly.

Kurmi had won from Mariani in the last Assemble election held in April this year  as a Congress candidate only to resign for the Assembly later and join the BJP.

