Assam by-poll: BJP’s Sushanta Borgohain wins in Thowra

Sushanta Borgohain (File picture)

Guwahati, Nov 2: Sushanta Borgohain, the BJP candidate wins in 107-Thowra LAC by polling 54,956 votes and by a margin of  30,506 votes over his nearest rival Dhaijya Konwar, an Independent candidate,  who received 24,395 votes in the bye-election to Assam Legislative Assembly.

Borgohain had won the last Assembly election in Assam held earlier this year from Thowra LAC as  a Congress candidate and later quit Congress and resigned from the Assembly to join the BJP.

