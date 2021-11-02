Assam by-poll: BJP’s Sushanta Borgohain wins in Thowra

Guwahati, Nov 2: Sushanta Borgohain, the BJP candidate wins in 107-Thowra LAC by polling 54,956 votes and by a margin of 30,506 votes over his nearest rival Dhaijya Konwar, an Independent candidate, who received 24,395 votes in the bye-election to Assam Legislative Assembly.

Borgohain had won the last Assembly election in Assam held earlier this year from Thowra LAC as a Congress candidate and later quit Congress and resigned from the Assembly to join the BJP.