UPPL candidate Jiron Basumatary wins in Gossaingaon

Guwahati, Nov 2: Jiron Basumatary, candidate of United People’s Party, Liberal (UPPL) and supported by the ruling BJP party in Assam, has won in 28- Gossaigaon LAC with by polling 58769 votes and by a margin of 28252 votes over his nearest rival Jowel Tudu of Indian National Congress (INC) who polled 30517 votes in the bye-election to Assam Legislative Assembly.

The UPPL is in power in Bodoland Territorial Autonomous Council (BTC) in Assam and a coalition partner of the BJP in Assam.