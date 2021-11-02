Counting of votes for 9 Assembly seats in 3 NE states begins

Guwahati/Shillong/Aizawl, Nov 2 : The counting of votes for the by-elections to the nine Assembly constituencies in the three northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram began on Tuesday amid heavy security arrangements and strict Covid-19 protocols, poll officials said.

The by-elections were held in five Assembly seats in Assam, three in Meghalaya and one in Mizoram.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, National People’s Party (NPP) and many other local parties have fielded candidates in the nine Assembly seats in the three north-eastern states.

An Election Commission official in Guwahati said the counting of votes of Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani and Thowra Assembly constituencies are undertaken in 18 counting halls in five districts.

As many as 73.77 per cent of around eight lakh eligible voters in the five Assembly seats cast their votes in the Saturday’s by-elections to decide the electoral fortune of 31 candidates.

The by-elections were necessitated due to the deaths of two sitting MLAs belonging to the United People’s Party Liberal and the Bodoland People’s Front due to Covid-19 infection while the two Congress and an All India United Democratic Front legislators joined the BJP after quitting their Assembly membership.

In Meghalaya, the counting of votes to the Mawryngkneng, Rajabala and Mawphlang Assembly seats started in the east Khasi Hills and west Garo Hills districts.

More than 80.86 per cent of the 1,02,695 eligible voters cast their votes to decide the electoral fate of 13 candidates in the three Assembly seats.

The bypolls were necessitated following the death of sitting MLAs — David A. Nongrum (Congress, Mawryngkneng), Azad Zaman (United Democratic Party, Rajabala) and Syntar Klas Sunn (Independent, Mawphlang).

In Mizoram, the counting of votes for the Tuirial Assembly constituency began at the Kolasib Government College. More than 81.29 per cent of the 18,582 eligible voters cast their votes in the Saturday’s bypolls to decide the fate of four candidates.

The bypoll to the Tuirial Assembly constituency in Kolasib district bordering Assam was held following the death of sitting Legislator, Andrew H. Thangliana of the Zoram People’s Movement.

