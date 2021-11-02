NPP wins in Rajabala by a margin of 1927 votes

TURA, Nov 2: The ruling NPP has emerged winner in Rajabala Assembly Constituency in by election in the state after the final round of counting of votes that began in the morning today.
The party-wise position:
NPP 11812
INC 9885
UDP 7228
