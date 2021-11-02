NPP’s Saleh wins Rajabala seat in Meghalaya by-poll

TURA, Nov 2: After 9 rounds of counting on Tuesday, NPP candidate Abdus Saleh won the Rajabala seat with a margin of 1927 votes defeating his nearest Congress rival candidate, Hashina Yasmin Mondal.

Out of the total of 29,681 votes polled, Saleh managed to get 11,812 votes while Congress’ Hashina Yasmin Modal ended up with only 9885 votes after the completion of nine rounds of counting. UDP’s Ashahel D Shira also failed to come up to expectations and had to be content with third place with only 7,228 votes polled in his favour.

Two other candidates in the fray- BJP’s Kingstone B Marak and Independent Candidate, Carla R Sangma did not make any kind of an impact in the by-elections with both managing to get only a few hundred votes. While Kingstone’s total came to 329 votes, Carla got 253 votes polled in his favour.

A total of 174 voters decided to opt for NOTA . All votes polled were valid and there were no rejected votes.