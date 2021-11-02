Ruling coalition partners NPP, UDP all set to win by-polls in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, Nov 2: Ruling MDA coalition in Meghalaya headed by the National People’s Party (NPP) is all set to consolidate it’s strength in the Assembly by winning all three seats where by-election was held on October 30.

As per the latest trend in counting, the results are going to be in favour of the MDA coalition partners NPP and UDP which will be a definite boost for these parties before the general elections due in next 15 months.

The faction-ridden Congress has apparently failed to open account effectively losing two Assembly constituencies which it had won in 2018 Assembly polls.