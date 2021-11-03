COVID protocols go for a toss

SHILLONG, Nov 2: Amidst revelry and celebrations after the declaration of results for bypolls to Mawphlang and Mawryngkneng seats, supporters threw caution to the wind as they were seen violating COVID-19 protocols. There was no regulation or attempt from the administration to enforce the protocols at Polo Grounds where a large number of supporters gathered ahead of the counting.

Supporters were seen dancing, singing and celebrating without masks and without adhering to protocols.

The UDP had the largest number of supporters while only a few had turned out to support the NPP.