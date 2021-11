SHILLONG, Nov 2: The East Khasi Hills District Magistrate has issued an order prohibiting the sale, purchase and procurement of foreign-made firecrackers while imposing a ban on use of joined or series firecrackers. Use of firecrackers generating noise level exceeding 125 dB or 145 dB at 4 meters distance has been banned. Bursting of firecrackers is permitted only from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali, and will not be permitted in silent zones.