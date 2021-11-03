Groups rally demands complete halt to plying of boulder trucks in SWGH

TURA, Nov 3: Fed up with recurring incidents involving boulder trucks which so far have already led to the loss of three lives from the region, organizations from South West Garo Hills on Wednesday demanded that the Meghalaya Government put a complete halt to the plying of the trucks through the State Highway-12 (Roads) which passes through the district.

A memorandum in this regard has also been submitted on the same day to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma through South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ramakrishna Chitturri.

Prior to the submission of the memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, a protest rally was organized at Ampati town by organizations from the district which included the GSU, FKJGP, AYWO, AHAM and others. During the rally, leaders of different units of the organizations along with the general public, while holding banners, posters and placards marched to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office while at the same time shouting slogans.

Shouts of ‘We won’t stop till we’re heard’, ‘Halt plying of boulder trucks’ and ‘Never forget loss of innocent lives’ filled the air as the protestors made their way to the DC’s Office to hand over the memorandum.

The organizations in their memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma have alleged that reckless driving at high speed by these trucks has led to the loss of three valuable lives already. Besides the loss of lives, they alleged that the vehicles are not following the guidelines of the NGT Act and carrying more than 9 tonnes which has resulted in damage to the road.

The combined bodies also argued that the overloading of the trucks is also causing damage to the environment as the heavy vehicles emit more carbon monoxide.

“These trucks are in complete violation of the rules and guidelines. We urged that the plying of the said vehicles through the district be stopped completely to ensure the safety of the people, safeguard the environment and prevent road damage,” the groups said, in their appeal to the Chief Minister.