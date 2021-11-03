Citizens advised to verify before buying second hand vehicles, 3 stolen bikes recovered

TURA, Nov 3: Garo Hills police have urged citizens to properly verify the documents and the vehicles they intend to purchase in the second hand market because of stolen vehicles making their way into the region by criminal gangs who pass them off as genuine sales.

In just over a nine day period, North Garo Hills police have recovered as many as three stolen two wheelers, a Scooty and two bikes, from separate areas of the district.

Citing two recent recoveries, police informed how a two wheeler scooty that went missing from Tura in 2019 was finally reunited with its owner after North Garo Hills police cracked the case and arrested an individual from Bajengdoba who was in possession of the vehicle.

Based on intelligence reports about the use of a stolen vehicle in the area, police intercepted the rider with the vehicle in Bajengdoba and the evidence revealed the scooty to be the very same that had gone untraced after being stolen in Tura.

The suspect who was using the vehicle was arrested and transferred to Tura police as part of the investigation into the theft case.

Another motorcycle stolen from Byrnihat region of Ri-Bhoi was recovered after a member of a bike lifting gang tried to sell the vehicle to a man in Mendal area of Bajengdoba.

The man was arrested and the vehicle confiscated, while interrogation revealed that the vehicle was taken from Byrnihat by a criminal gang that operated in Assam and Ri-Bhoi region lifting bikes to sell in other districts and regions.

The arrested man is also said to be a member of the same gang and has now been transferred to Byrnihat police where a case is pending over the theft of the vehicle.