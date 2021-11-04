BJP blames money factor for debacle

SHILLONG, Nov 3: The Bharatiya Janata Party which failed to make any impact in the minority-dominated constituency of Rajabala has stated that money has been playing a significant role in the elections in Meghalaya since the last 2-3 decades.

BJP candidate Kingston B Marak who contested the Rajabala bypoll managed to secure only 329 votes.

Speaking to media persons about the poor show in Rajabala, BJP state president Ernest Mawrie said apart from money power, one of the main factors was that their candidate was new to politics.

Apart from that, BJP formed its Mandal Committee in the area just around a month back and even the office bearers were recently appointed and hence the party was not able to reach out to the people of the constituency, Mawrie said.

“We had voters both in the hills and plains areas and hence we fielded our candidate. We focused on the agenda of development and we did not ‘buy’ votes,” he said while stating that the party will work hard in the constituency for the 2023 assembly polls.

On the issue of money power, he said that he does not want to point fingers at any party but admitted that it played a major role. He also revealed that he had received complaints about some political parties trying to woo voters by giving money.

No money play: NPP

The NPP has dismissed all allegations of money power being used by the party to win elections.

NPP leader and adviser to the CM, Thomas Sangma asserted that money does not play any role in Meghalaya as MLAs are elected based on their capabilities.

“We are not elected as MLAs due to money factor. I don’t agree with the allegations that money played a big role in the by-elections,” he said.