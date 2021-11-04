Govt to push for 100% vax coverage by Christmas

SHILLONG, Nov 3: The state government has targetted to achieve 100 per cent COVID-19 vaccination coverage before Christmas to ensure that people can move freely during the festive season.

“We want to see that the vaccination process reaches 100 per cent within this festive season. This means that before Christmas we will be targeting to achieve 100 per cent vaccination coverage,” Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Wednesday.

Sangma hinted that the government will draw up a fresh plan in a day or two and push for more vaccination in the coming days and weeks.

Earlier in the day, the CM attended a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on COVID-19 vaccination in the country. Sangma said that the East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner also attended the meeting since the district vaccination rate is below the national average.

Talking about the discussion with the Prime Minister, he said that several suggestions were made on ways and means to improve the vaccination process and the rate in the state.

As per available data on Wednesday, a total of 11,08,095 individuals have been administered the first dose in the state while 6,61,573 have received both doses.

The total number of doses administered in the state stands at 17,69,668.