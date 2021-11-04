Cong takes dig at Assam govt’s development claims

GUWAHATI, Nov 4: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Thursday alleged that despite the BJP-led government’s tall claims of growth in the state, “the real picture on the ground speaks otherwise.”

In a statement, the APCC pointed out that “despite myriad promises aimed at attracting the people, the BJP rule has seen Assam slip from the 18th position to 14th in terms of governance. According to data from the Public Affairs Index 2021 (PAI), the BJP’s handling of governance in Assam has led to the state slipping to the 14th position among 18 states of the country.”

“This is a matter of deep concern and shame for the people of the state. It is dismaying that the BJP is busy grabbing power at any cost when the people of the state are finding it hard and extremely difficult to make ends meet. The economic downturn during the BJP rule in the country, combined with escalating prices of goods, has made daily life of the people unbearable,” it stated.

Citing figures, the Opposition party said that 3243 people in Assam were forced to die by suicide in view of the pandemic situation.

“There has been an increase of 36 percent in the rate of suicides from 2019 to 2020. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, Assam occupies fifth rank among states in terms of suicide cases. Still, the BJP government has been indifferent to the concerns of the people,” the APCC stated.

“Hence time has come for the BJP government to stop misleading the people of Assam with false promises and get down to the real business of governance that will touch every aspect of people’s lives,” it said.

Besides, the Opposition party claimed that the rate of unemployment has increased rapidly in the state since the BJP came to power.

“Before the elections, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had promised jobs to 25 lakh unemployed youth. But we have not seen any steps being taken in this regard. The BJP government is pushing the youth towards a dark future. We at APCC demand that the government takes swift steps to address the unemployment problem plaguing the state,” it added.