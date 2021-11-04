2-lane flyover at Supermarket inaugurated; to ease traffic congestion on GS Road

GUWAHATI, Nov 3: The Assam government on Thursday dedicated the newly-built two-lane flyover in the Supermarket-GS Road area near the capital complex here to commuters on the occasion of Diwali, and pledged to take the development momentum to greater heights in the next five years.

The 1205-metre long flyover constructed under SOPD (State Owned Priority Development), 2019-20 with a financial outlay of Rs 127.20 crore, has been completed in a record time of 22 months instead of the targeted 36 months.

The flyover will facilitate hassle-free traffic movement from Khanapara to Ganeshguri and reduce traffic congestion at Supermarket by diverting traffic from Ganeshguri to Last Gate.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the flyover, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Guwahati, as the capital city of Assam, signified the glory of the entire state.

“Completion of the Supermarket flyover in record time, overcoming two waves of COVID-19, testifies the rate of development in the state,” Sarma said, thanking the engineers of the state public works department.

Terming Guwahati the gateway to ASEAN countries, the chief minister said infrastructure development of the city augured well for the development of the entire state.

Giving a snapshot of different infrastructure projects in the state and their level of implementation, Sarma said that it has been the commitment of the new dispensation in Assam to adhere to timely completion of the projects to avoid cost overrun.

He also said that the under-construction Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge over the Brahmaputra will be inaugurated by December 2023. “The AIIMS at Changsari will be inaugurated this financial year,” he said.

“Two more under-construction flyovers at Sarab-bhati and Maligaon will also be completed within the year 2023,” the chief minister added.

He also informed that his government would construct one more flyover to serve the R.G. Baruah Road-Geetanagar tri-junction. “Moreover, flyovers at Basistha Chariali and Gorchuk will be built. Another flyover from Guwahati Club to the Bamunimaidan area will also be built. The detailed project report is in an advanced stage of completion,” he said.

Sarma also said that the state government was also examining construction of a six-lane ring road connecting Baihata-Sipajhar, Kuruwa-Narengi to connect it to the national highway.

He also said that in the next five years of the incumbent government, besides the existing Saraighat Bridge, there would be three more bridges connecting Narengi-Kuruwa, the under-construction Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge and Palashbari-Sualkuchi bridge to address the connectivity bottlenecks of the people living along the south and north banks of the Brahmaputra.

“Moreover, the drinking water project of Guwahati is nearing completion. The government is also working sincerely for the Brahmaputra riverfront beautification project besides creating new gardens in the Hengrabari, Fancy Bazar and Maligaon areas,” he said.