Not changing ministers: UDP

SHILLONG, Nov 5: UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh on Friday ruled out any reshuffle in the portfolios of the party MLAs.

“This has never crossed our minds,” he said when asked if the addition of an MLA would lead to shuffling the UDP ministers or replacing them, as the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Hill State People’s Democratic Party had done.

Stating that the UDP will assure stability in the government till the end of its term, he said: “Stability was our assurance during the election campaign. I made it very clear that we will not be the cause for instability, which affects the state and its people.”

Lyngdoh said the focus of the UDP is on the upcoming 2023 polls and ensuring that the government delivers for the people.

“In spite of the hardships the government has faced due to this pandemic, we would like to see the state recover in terms of development,” he added. The UDP president was pleased with the by-poll results. “We could feel in Mawphlang that the people are looking up to the UDP.

The victory margin of more than 4,000 votes for our candidate showed the people are inclined towards us,” he said.

He also said the UDP performed beyond expectations in Rajabala and could have fared better with a more robust campaign.

Lyngdoh said his party’s satisfactory performance in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council elections underlined the increase in the party’s vote bank in the region. “The UDP is marching forward in the Garo Hills for the 2023 Assembly polls.