New MLAs vow to work for people

SHILLONG, Nov 5: The three newly-elected MLAs from Rajabala, Mawphlang and Mawryngkneng have vowed to work in the interest of their people and the state.

The trio – NPP Abdus Saleh (Rajabala), Pyniaid Sing Syiem (Mawryngkneng) and UDP’s Eugeneson Lyngdoh (Mawphlang) will get less than a year and a half before the state goes to Assembly elections early 2023.

They were sworn in by Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh on Friday in the presence of a number of MLAs. Their family members and friends were also present.

Later, Syiem told reporters it will be a challenge for him to complete the work he envisaged but he will try his best.

Lyngdoh said he will try to fulfil the aspirations and dreams of his father, former MLA the late SK Sunn. He said his areas of focus will be health, education and connectivity in the constituency. Saleh said he was elected as people are happy to see the various development initiatives undertaken by the government.

“The support for the NPP was huge. The party never won the Rajabala seat. This time, however, people voted for it for all the development initiatives of the government,” Saleh said.

He said as people’s expectations increased following his victory, he will have to do a lot. He said people can judge his performance at the end of the current term.

Saleh observed that sectors such as road connectivity, education and health need a push.

“There are a lot of things to do in the health, road and education sectors. Let me see how much I can do,” he said.

On the perennial problem of floods in the constituency, he said, “I have already spoken to the Chief Minister (Conrad K Sangma) and he is keen on doing something for the people.”

Heaping praise on the government, Saleh said it is working hard not only for Rajabala but all constituencies. Asked about the welfare measures initiated in the constituency by the Congress when it was in power, he said, “I don’t want to say anything but the people are much happier under the NPP-led government.”