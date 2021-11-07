‘Women as headman is an issue’

SHILLONG, Nov 6: CEM of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), Titosstarwell Chyne said that there is no issue for women to participate in Dorbar Shnong but for them to be elected as headman or Rangbah Shnong is an issue as it is about tradition and not gender equality.

“To participate in the Dorbar Shnong is not an issue but to be a headman or Rangbah Shnong is an issue. We have to be clear about this point as some section of women said if they can elect the Rangbah Shnong then they can also be elected as Rangbah Shnong but that is not acceptable,” said Chyne while replying to a query on the ongoing debate about women being Rangbah Shnong as was expressed by sections of people in the society.

Stating that for women to be a part of the Dorbar Shnong is a point that can be considered. He however stated that it depends on respective Dorbar Shnongs and the respective Himas”.

He informed that in some Dorbar Shnong even in Shillong women participate in the election of the Rangbah Shnong and they have no problem.

“In my area also there are some villages where women can elect the Rangbah Shnong so it depends on the respective dorbars,” he added.

Pointing out to debates about the right to equality of women and their argument that they should be allowed to head the Dorbar Shnong, Chyne said, “This is a traditional practice and to change that is not easy”.

“It is not about equality but tradition. There are complications and we will have to see from all angles as the duties and responsibilities of the Rangbah Shnong are not so simple; it involves a lot of hardship,” he added.

It appears that a good majority of people are supporting the need for women to be an integral part of the Dorbar Shnong by granting them voting rights in the election of the Rangbah Shnong, while the Hima Mylliem has advocated the need to hold a wider consultation on this issue.

Earlier, acting Syiem of Hima Mylliem, Ainam Manik Syiem had said that they will need to consider amending the Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Appointment and Succession of Syiem, Deputy Syiem, Electors and Rangbah Shnong of Mylliem Syiemship) Act, 2007.

Syiem had said there is a need to hear the views of the various Dorbar Shnong under the Hima, adding that they cannot take a decision just because there is a demand from one particular area.

It may be mentioned that a joint delegation of the Mawlai Town Dorbar, Seng Kynthei Mawlai Pyllun and Seng Samla Mawlai Pyllun on October 20 had sought the intervention of KHADC chief Titosstarwell Chyne for bringing necessary amendments to the Mylliem Act, to allow women to participate in the election process of the Rangbah Shnong.