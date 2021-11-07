‘Will bounce back in 2023’

NEW DELHI, Nov 6: MPCC president Vincent H. Pala, under pressure after the Congress’s electoral setback, exuded confidence that the party would bounce back in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Congress failed to retain the Mawryngkneng and Rajaba seats, two of the three Assembly seats where by-elections were held on October 30.

Pala said Congress would win the upcoming state polls and denied that the party lost the by-polls because of his perceived closeness to the top leaders of the ruling National People’s Party.

AICC’s general secretary (organisation), K.C. Venugopal said the party chiefs of all the states where by-elections were held have been asked to send a report on the performance of Congress. The grand old party lost all the Assembly by-polls in Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Bihar, West Bengal, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

“If one analyses the performance of Congress in the by-polls, one can see a remarkable improvement in the vote share of the party compared to the earlier elections,” Pala said from the United Kingdom where he is attending the COP26 summit.

“The party candidates finished a close second in all the three seats,” he added.

Pala attributed the loss to infighting and rebel candidates who not only took away a chunk of Congress votes but also sent a misleading signal to the voters. He referred to the MDCs and block Congress leaders who deserted the party at the last moment.

He justified not considering the deserters for tickets. “In that case, Congress would have lost by a bigger margin. Just look at the votes they polled,” he said.

On the allegations about his closeness to Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Pala said an MP has to be in touch with the top leaders of all political parties. He cited the forum of Northeast MPs comprising elected representatives of all parties of the region. He also made light of sharing a podium with NPP parliamentarian W.R. Kharlukhi for the inauguration of a sitting gallery at Lamyrsiang in the East Jaintia Hills district recently.

“The function was held in his constituency,” he said.

The MPCC chief said one should not read too much into the outcome of by-elections that usually go in favour of a party or alliance in power.

He said Congress will be reorganised to prepare for the 2023 elections.

He also denied side-lining any Congress leader, as alleged by some leaders. The AICC is aware that the party is trying to unite all the leaders and cadres from top to bottom after a long time, he said.