Army signs MoU with Kashmir University for academic courses to soldiers

SRINAGAR, Nov 8: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Monday between the University of Kashmir and the Srinagar headquartered 15 corps of the army to provide different courses to soldiers serving in Kashmir.

The MoU, the first of its kind, was signed by Talat Ahmad, vice chancellor of University of Kashmir and Lt. General, D.P. Pandey, GoC of 15 corps.

A defence ministry statement said, “As envisaged in the MoU, the soldiers of Indian Army posted in Kashmir, will be able to seek admission to various courses being offered by the Directorate of Distance Education, University of Kashmir.

“The type of courses being made available to the Army personnel range from six months Certificate Courses to one year Diploma Courses and two years Post Graduate Courses. A total of 18 courses are presently available for enrolment by the Army personnel, which will be increased in due course of time.”

After the formal signing of the MoU, Professor Talat Ahmad addressed the gathering and emphasized on core values of the university and mentioned that this will benefit the soldiers posted in Kashmir.

Lieutenant General D.P. Pandey in his address, praised the milestone achieved in the field of education, which will empower the soldiers of the Chinar Corps in performing their duties in a challenging environment.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that education is the foundation of development of mankind and is the most powerful tool we have for nation building. He mentioned that the University of Kashmir, with its rich heritage, culture and academia, will provide one of a kind opportunity for the army personnel and civil defence employees of Chinar Corps to pursue higher education, domain specialization and subject matter expertise.

The GOC also emphasized that the association of Chinar Corps with Kashmir University will also further cement bonds of Indian Army with people of Kashmir nurtured over the last 75 years.

The courses featuring in the MoU including MA/ MSc (Maths), MA (English), MA (Urdu), MA (Education) under 2 year courses and PG Dip (Computer Applications), PG Dip (Web designing), PG Dip (Cyber Law), PG Dip (Tourism Management), etc., in the Diploma category.

IANS