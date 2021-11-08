Bust of renowned Khasi priest unveiled at Laitkor

SHILLONG, Nov 7: St. Joseph’s Socio-Cultural Organization (SSCO), Laitkor Parish unveiled the bust of (L) Rev. (Dr) Sylvanus Sngi Lyngdoh, SDB on the Parish premises on Saturday.

Fr Sngi, as he was popularly called, breathed his last on May 28, 2016. A known exorcist, missioner, author, and political and social thinker, Fr Sngi was born on January 3, 1921 in Ri Bhoi district.

He professed as a Salesian on January 6, 1948 and was ordained priest on July 1, 1958 in Turin, Italy.

He graduated from Calcutta University with honors and a first class first in Latin, he pursued his theological and biblical studies in Italy, Israel and Greece. Besides obtaining a Masters’ degree in theology, and an M.Phil in Sacred Scripture, he mastered Latin, Italian, Spanish, French, Greek, Hebrew, Aramaic and several other languages.

He was a popular editor of the Khasi weekly Ka Sur Shipara for nearly two decades from 1976.

Fr Sngi authored more than 40 books and among his outstanding literary contributions are his Khasi-Hebrew, Khasi-Greek, and Khasi-Aramaic dictionaries. He co-translated and edited along with the late Fr Henry Fantin, the Khasi Catholic Bible, a landmark literary volume in the Khasi language.

Nongkrem local MLA, Lambor Malngiang along with Fr. Orphindro Lyngkot, SDB Provincial, Salesian Province, Shillong, Fr. Raphael Maiong, SDB, Parish Priest and other priest of the church were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Malngiang recalled the contribution of Fr. Sngi both as a priest and also as a social thinker. The MLA also donated computers to St. Joseph’s Secondary School, Laitkor on the occasion.