Focus on Inheritance Bill in KHADC autumn session

SHILLONG, Nov 7: The three-day reassembled autumn session of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) will start from Monday.

KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM), Titosstarwell Chyne on Sunday said the Executive Committee will introduce the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Khasi Inheritance of Property Bill, 2021, and the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Village and Town Development Council Bill, 2021 in the House.

He also said he will be tabling the select committee’s report on the Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Regulation and Administration of Land) Bill, 2021, on the final day of the session.

“Let us see,” he said when asked if he was confident that the inheritance of property bill would be passed in this session of the House.

Leader of the Opposition in the KHADC, Pynshngainlang N. Syiem had earlier said it would have been better for any new legislation to be put in the public domain, especially if it deals with customs and tradition.

“If it is a bill to codify the existing tradition and custom then it does not necessarily require being placed in the public domain,” he said.

He also said that he will suggest to the Executive Committee to seek suggestions and views from the general public before this important legislation is tabled.